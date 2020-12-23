UrduPoint.com
Security Forces Kill 24 Taliban Members In Southern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:55 PM

Twenty-four Taliban members were killed after the Afghan military foiled an attack on security checkpoints in the southern Afghan districts of Maiwand and Zheria, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Twenty-four Taliban members were killed after the Afghan military foiled an attack on security checkpoints in the southern Afghan districts of Maiwand and Zheria, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"24 #Taliban were killed in Maiwand and Zheria districts of Kandahar province, yesterday. They were planning to attack #ANDSF positions when they were targeted by #ANA," the ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

The ministry added that in the previous day, Afghan military repelled Taliban attacks and killed 34 militants, including two people in central Dushi district, 16 in southeastern Nawa district and southern Nad Ali district, 11 in western Koh-Zor district and five in eastern Hesarak district.

Another incident occurred early on Wednesday in the capital of Kabul and resulted in one policeman killed and two others injured, according to local police.

"One policeman was killed and two others were injured in a roadside bomb blast in Kabul's 12th district this morning," the police said.

Afghanistan continues to be mired in violence despite ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha, which began in September but have yet to bear any significant fruit.

