Security forces kill 5 militants in E. Afghan province

Five Taliban militants have been killed in a special operation in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province, provincial police said Monday

AFGHANISTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 )

"Acting on a confirmed tip-off, the operation was launched by Special Operations Police Forces in Shina Qala village, Baraki Barak district, on Sunday. The security forces also destroyed four AK-47 guns and a rocket propelled grenade (RPG) at the site," the police said in a statement.

The security forces discovered and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) near the targeted militants' hideout.

The operation aimed at disrupting insurgents' activities in the province, 60 km south of Kabul.

The statement did not tell if there were any casualties on the security forces.

Afghan security forces have recently beefed up operations on the militants who have been attempting to take the territory and consolidate their positions in the countryside ahead of winter.

Taliban militants, controlling parts of the mountainous province, use rugged terrains and mountains as hideouts and frequently launch hit-and-run attacks against the security forces. The militant group hasn't made comments on the report so far.