MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the leader and five members of an insurgent group were killed in a security operation on Saturday in the restive southeast.

Sistan and Baluchistan, close to the Pakistani and Afghan borders, has seen almost two decades of simmering Sunni insurgency, with local groups designated as terrorists by Tehran.

The Guards' elite Quds force completely destroyed the militant hideout in a village near the city of Korin, according to a statement on their official website. Three volunteer fighters were also killed.