Security Forces Kill 7 Taliban Members In Southern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Seven Taliban militants have been killed after the Afghan military foiled an attack on security checkpoints in the southern Afghan district of Zheria, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"7 #Taliban were killed in Zheria district of #Kandahar province, yesterday.

They were planning to attack #ANDSF [Afghan Defense and Security Forces] positions when they were targeted by #ANA [Afghan National Army]," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The ministry added that four other militants were killed on Saturday in the Arghandab district of Zabul province.

Afghanistan continues to be mired in violence despite ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha, which began in September but have yet to bear any significant fruit.

