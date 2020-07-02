UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Forces Kill Over 20 Taliban Militants In Separate Clashes Across Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:01 AM

Security Forces Kill Over 20 Taliban Militants in Separate Clashes Across Afghanistan

Afghan security forces killed 22 Taliban members in separate clashes across the country on Wednesday, the authorities and security sources have said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Afghan security forces killed 22 Taliban members in separate clashes across the country on Wednesday, the authorities and security sources have said.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Taliban attacked a security post in the eastern Paktika province, and nine militants were killed during the clash. The soldiers also managed to seize some weapons from the Taliban.

Taliban has also suffered losses during an attack on a police checkpoint in the southern Kandahar province.

"This morning, Taliban insurgents attacked a police checkpoint in the Taghari area of Maroof district, and six Taliban insurgents were killed in the clash," the Kandahar police spokesman, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, told Sputnik.

Militants have also attacked another police checkpoint in the southern Helmand province, and the press office of the local police said that five Taliban members were killed, and five more were injured during the clash.

The officers were not harmed during the attack, according to the press office.

Meanwhile, two law enforcement officers were killed and four others were injured in the eastern Nangarhar province when Taliban militants attacked a police checkpoint, according to a security source. Two Taliban members also died and eight more got injured during the clash.

In a separate incident, unknown gunmen shot Hamidullah Rahmani, a teacher and civil society activist at Sheikh Abu Nasr Farahi High school in the southwestern Afghan province of Farah. The activist was killed in the village of Deh Yak.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Militants Police Civil Society Died Farah Kandahar Nasir Post From

Recent Stories

Brooge Energy reports record revenue of $44 millio ..

3 minutes ago

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

1 hour ago

Hope Probe a source of pride in country’s histor ..

1 hour ago

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.