Security Forces Kill Over 20 Taliban Militants in Separate Clashes Across Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Afghan security forces killed 22 Taliban members in separate clashes across the country on Wednesday, the authorities and security sources have said.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Taliban attacked a security post in the eastern Paktika province, and nine militants were killed during the clash. The soldiers also managed to seize some weapons from the Taliban.

Taliban has also suffered losses during an attack on a police checkpoint in the southern Kandahar province.

"This morning, Taliban insurgents attacked a police checkpoint in the Taghari area of Maroof district, and six Taliban insurgents were killed in the clash," the Kandahar police spokesman, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, told Sputnik.

Militants have also attacked another police checkpoint in the southern Helmand province, and the press office of the local police said that five Taliban members were killed, and five more were injured during the clash.

The officers were not harmed during the attack, according to the press office.

Meanwhile, two law enforcement officers were killed and four others were injured in the eastern Nangarhar province when Taliban militants attacked a police checkpoint, according to a security source. Two Taliban members also died and eight more got injured during the clash.

In a separate incident, unknown gunmen shot Hamidullah Rahmani, a teacher and civil society activist at Sheikh Abu Nasr Farahi High school in the southwestern Afghan province of Farah. The activist was killed in the village of Deh Yak.