UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Forces Kill Taliban Commander In Eastern Afghanistan - Local Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

Security Forces Kill Taliban Commander in Eastern Afghanistan - Local Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Afghan security forces on Tuesday repelled a Taliban attack, killed one of the movement's commanders and injured several other militants in the eastern Nangarhar province, the press office of the provincial government said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, the Taliban attempted to attack security forces in the Sherzad district, a local Taliban commander was killed and two others were injured," the press office said in a statement.

According to the local government, Afghan forces also discovered and dismantled eight mines planted by the Taliban in the Nazyan district of the province.

The movement has not yet commented on the incident.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Militants Government

Recent Stories

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

1 hour ago

UAE, India to bolster cooperation

1 hour ago

UAE condemns terrorist blast in Mogadishu

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid enacts amendments to DIFC’s ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.49 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

Connecting Unit 1 of Barakah to UAE&#039;s grid a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.