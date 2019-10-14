UrduPoint.com
Security Forces Looking For Armed Man Near Police Training Center In Paris Suburb- Reports

Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) An elite unit of the French police is looking for an armed man who entered the Interior Ministry training center in a Paris suburb of Lognes earlier on Monday, local media reported.

Security agents at the training center's entrance saw what they thought could be a firearm outline on an X-ray machine screen, but the person carrying it disappeared into the morning crowd fast, according to Le Parisien.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

