Security Forces Looking For Armed Man Near Police Training Center In Paris Suburb- Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) An elite unit of the French police is looking for an armed man who entered the Interior Ministry training center in a Paris suburb of Lognes earlier on Monday, local media reported.
Security agents at the training center's entrance saw what they thought could be a firearm outline on an X-ray machine screen, but the person carrying it disappeared into the morning crowd fast, according to Le Parisien.