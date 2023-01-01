MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) A member of Iran's security forces died in an armed clash with rioters in the central province of Isfahan, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The incident occurred on Saturday, when some people illegally gathered in front of a police station, as well as in several other areas, in the city of Semirom. Security forces and law enforcement agencies were deployed to establish order in the city, the report said.

A member of the Basij paramilitary force was shot dead by armed anti-government criminals during the unrest, according to the report.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab.

Many Iranian citizens accused the controversial morality police of Amini's death, alleging that officers hit her in the head during questioning.

Protests turned violent in their 2.5-month course, with rioters attacking clerics, abbots of Iranian mosques, members of Iran's security and major military structures, according to Tehran. In addition, two terrorist attacks took place in the country in late October and early November, with attackers shelling groups of civilians and police officers.

The Iranian authorities believe the unrest has been instigated from abroad. Iranian law enforcement agencies have been carrying out mass arrests of people recruited by the intelligence services of Western countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia.