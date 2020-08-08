UrduPoint.com
Security Forces Officer Killed In Beirut Clashes - Reports

Sat 08th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) A member of the Lebanese security forces died in clashes with anti-government protesters outside the national parliament in Beirut on Saturday, media said.

Thousands of people gathered in the downtown to vent their anger at the government, which they blame for Tuesday's blast in the Beirut seaport.

Almost 160 people were killed and some 5,000 injured when a shock wave tore through the capital.

The security forces fired tear gas and clashed with the raving mob as stone-throwing protesters tried to break into the legislature, according to the Lebanese channel MTV. The parliament's guard denied opening live fire, in a comment cited by LBCI news.

