Security Forces, Protesters Clash In Lebanon's Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:19 PM

Clashes erupted on Tuesday between security forces and protesters, who tried to block roads in the capital Beirut to prevent lawmakers from reaching the parliament for a vote of confidence on the new government, local media reported

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Clashes erupted on Tuesday between security forces and protesters, who tried to block roads in the capital Beirut to prevent lawmakers from reaching the parliament for a vote of confidence on the new government, local media reported.

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse the protesters who were trying to bypass concrete obstacles and barriers placed by the government around the parliament, according to the Lebanese National Agency.

The protesters were holding banners calling for "an end to corruption" and "no confidence today for the government".

They also pelted eggs at the car of the Minister of Environment and Administrative Development Damianos Kattar while he was heading to the Parliament.

On Monday, Lebanese army announced taking extraordinary security measures at the compound of the parliament and the roads leading to it prior to the session.

Lebanon suffers from high unemployment, slow growth and one of the highest debt ratios in the world, with the debt burden reaching $86.2 billion in the first quarter of 2019, according to its Finance Ministry.

