Security Forces Raid Shops Selling Unlicensed Weapons in Eastern Libya

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Libya's security forces have raided several shops selling unlicensed weapons and military equipment in the eastern city of al-Bayda, the local security directorate's media office said early on Thursday.

"The investigation team from the police station in the city of al-Bayda raided some shops that sell weapons, military equipment and electric clubs without any license," the office said in a press release, a copy of which was obtained by Sputnik.

According to the press release, those arrested are currently under investigation and will be transferred to public prosecution.

On February 18, a member of Libya's eastern Tobruk-based parliament told Sputnik that the latter welcomed the European Union's decision to monitor violations of an arms embargo imposed on Libya. The official added that Libya needed "radical treatment" to return the country to a well-balanced political track, and that a new flow of militants and military arms must be stopped.