Security forces under scrutiny after 'foreseeable' Brazil riots

Braslia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :As Brazil assesses the damage wreaked by backers of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro on the capital, questions are being asked about the unpreparedness, incompetence, perhaps even complicity of the security forces.

Thousands of irate "bolsonaristas" broke windows to force their way into the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court -- the three branches of government -- leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

How were they able to access the seats of power with such ease? Who financed the uprising? Why had the police not dispersed Bolsonaro supporters camped outside army barracks countrywide for two months, clamoring for the military to remove Bolsonaro's leftist successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva? "A tragedy more than foreseeable in Brasilia," was the headline of a column Monday in the daily O Povo.

For its part, the Estado de S. Paulo daily deplored "the appalling ease with which the vandals... invaded the places of power in Brasilia in the worst attack on Brazilian democracy since the end of the military dictatorship" of 1964 to 1985.

There were many warning signs.

On Saturday evening, about 100 buses arrived in the capital with some 4,000 "bolsonaristas" on board, who then joined a camp of fellow Lula haters outside the army headquarters.

The massing triggered alarm bells and prompted Justice Minister Flavio Dino to authorize the deployment of a specialized police force trained to deal with threats to law and order.

But it failed to prevent the rioters' unimpeded eight-kilometer (five-mile) march from their camp to the Three Powers Square that houses the presidency, Supreme Court and Congress.

- Guided by police? - "One can see on the images that (the bolsonaristas) were guided to the Three Powers Square" by police, Lula charged in a press conference.

"The police forces of the Federal District (of Brasilia) have shown incompetence, ill will or bad faith," he added.

A few minutes before the attack, a security official in Brasilia sent a reassuring audio message to the district's governor, Ibaneis Rocha.

"The demonstrators are escorted by the police... and the climate is quiet, it is a totally peaceful demonstration," he said a recording released by the Metropoles website.

Rocha later fired the capital's public security chief, Anderson Torres, who had previously served as Bolsonaro's justice minister.

But the governor too, had to pay a price and was ordered by a Supreme Court judge to step aside for 90 days.

- 'All expenses paid' - Social media posts suggest the attack had been carefully planned in advance.

"It's all expenses paid. Water, breakfast, lunch and dinner. And you will camp in the Planalto (presidential place)", reads an entry on a Telegram group of Bolsonaro supporters.

The posts could bring the effectiveness of Brazil's intelligence services into serious question.

The attitude of the police has also been thrown into doubt, with several videos showing officers filming the storming on their mobile phones rather than intervening.

"The security forces were there, but they did not act to prevent this invasion," concerned citizen Pedro Sabino Rapatoni, an administrative assistant, told AFP in Brasilia.

TV Globo commentator Miriam Leitao blamed what she called the "bolsonarization of the police forces" starting with Torres, who, like Bolsonaro, was in the United States when the riot happened.

"Throughout his time as minister, he showed that he is above all a fervent Bolsonarist activist," she said.