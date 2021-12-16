Security Guarantees Proposals Handover to US Is Step Towards Substantive Dialogue - Moscow

The handover of Russia's proposals on security guarantees to US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried is a step towards launching a substantive dialogue on the matter, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov transferred the proposals to the US senior official at a meeting in Moscow on Wednesday.

"Ryabkov handed over our security proposals to the US side .

.. They are formulated on the basis of the statements made by (Russian) President (Vladimir Putin) ... We are ready for substantive work on key issues that concern both the peoples of our countries and the entire international community," Zakharova told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

The diplomat added that Russia is ready for a constructive work on security guarantees with the West despite the existing disagreements between the sides.