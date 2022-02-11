- Home
- Security Guarantees Talks Offered to West by Russia Cannot Go On Indefinitely - Polyanskiy
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 12:00 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The negotiations on European security guarantees offered by Russia to the Western countries cannot continue indefinitely, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.
"We emphasized from the very beginning that this process cannot continue indefinitely. We are reviewing the responses to our security proposals that have been provided to us," Polyanskiy said.