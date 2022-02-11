Security Guarantees Talks Offered to West by Russia Cannot Go On Indefinitely - Polyanskiy

The negotiations on European security guarantees offered by Russia to the Western countries cannot continue indefinitely, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022)

"We emphasized from the very beginning that this process cannot continue indefinitely. We are reviewing the responses to our security proposals that have been provided to us," Polyanskiy said.