UrduPoint.com

Security Guarantees Talks Offered To West By Russia Cannot Go On Indefinitely - Polyanskiy

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Security Guarantees Talks Offered to West by Russia Cannot Go On Indefinitely - Polyanskiy

The negotiations on European security guarantees offered by Russia to the Western countries cannot continue indefinitely, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The negotiations on European security guarantees offered by Russia to the Western countries cannot continue indefinitely, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

"We emphasized from the very beginning that this process cannot continue indefinitely. We are reviewing the responses to our security proposals that have been provided to us," Polyanskiy said.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia From

Recent Stories

Russia Expects China's Support in Restoring Balanc ..

Russia Expects China's Support in Restoring Balance of Power With West - Polyans ..

2 seconds ago
 ROC Says Figure Skater Valieva's Doping Tests Were ..

ROC Says Figure Skater Valieva's Doping Tests Were Negative Before, After Decemb ..

4 seconds ago
 Italy's tiny curling community rejoices at Olympic ..

Italy's tiny curling community rejoices at Olympic triumph

5 seconds ago
 Australia men twice as likely to be highly paid th ..

Australia men twice as likely to be highly paid than women

9 seconds ago
 Tearful snowboard legend White misses Olympic meda ..

Tearful snowboard legend White misses Olympic medal in farewell

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>