Security Guarantees Talks to Be Held in 3 Formats: Geneva, Brussels, Vienna - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The security guarantees negotiations will be held in three formats: in Geneva (Russia-US), Brussels (Russia-NATO) and Vienna (OSCE), , Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said after the phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden.

"(The talks will be held) in three formats: in Geneva, in Brussels between Russia and NATO, and in Vienna via the OSCE," Ushakov said.

The talks in Geneva will be held on January 9-10, in Brussels on January 12 and in Vienna starting from January 13.