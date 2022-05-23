UrduPoint.com

Security Guard At Qatari Embassy In Paris Killed In Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Security Guard at Qatari Embassy in Paris Killed in Attack

A security guard at the Qatari Embassy in Paris was killed on Monday as a result of a "heinous and unjustified" attack by an unknown man later detained and taken into custody by the French police, the diplomatic mission said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) A security guard at the Qatari Embassy in Paris was killed on Monday as a result of a "heinous and unjustified" attack by an unknown man later detained and taken into custody by the French police, the diplomatic mission said.

"As a result of a heinous and unjustified crime, a security guard of the Qatari Embassy in Paris was killed this Monday morning. The police quickly detained the suspect and opened an investigation," the diplomatic mission wrote on Twitter, adding that it is closely monitoring the developments.

The Qatari embassy also expressed its condolences to the family of the victim and asked that their privacy be respected.

According to French broadcaster BFMTV, the security guard was beaten to death by the suspect just outside the Qatari embassy in the eighth arrondissement of Paris. The alleged perpetrator "did not seem to be in full possession of his mental faculties," the broadcaster cited a police source as saying.

The prosecutor's office told BFMTV that there were no signs of the suspect having used any weapons, adding though that the details of the incident are yet to be established.

