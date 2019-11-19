Security Guard at Russian College Detained For Letting Student With Weapon Into Building

(@FahadShabbir)

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The city court of Blagoveshchensk arrested a college security guard on Tuesday for letting the student who carried out the deadly shooting last week into the college building, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

"The court ordered to hold [Oleg Ermolov] in custody for two months, until January 14, 2020," the judge announced at the Blagoveshchensk city court on Tuesday.

On November 14, a 19-year-old student opened fire inside the college of construction and utilities in Blagoveshchensk, killing one person and injuring three others before taking his own life.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case; according to preliminary results the shooting occurred because of a personal conflict.

Ermolov, who was on duty on the day of the shooting, said on Tuesday that he did everything possible.

"I do not consider myself guilty, I did everything in my power, brought people out, called the emergency people. I am not even an actual security guard, I don't have a certificate," Ermolov said in court.

According to investigators, the shooter carried his weapon past the college security guard in a backpack and then loaded the gun in the bathroom.