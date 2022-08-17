Security Guard Gave Nazi Salute to Delegation of Israeli Athletes in Munich - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Police in the German city of Munich have filed a case against an Arab security guard who gave the Nazi salute to Israeli athletes, German media reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in the Olympic Park in Munich, German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung said, adding that the athletes marched to the monument to their compatriots killed during the 1972 Olympic Games as a result of the attack by Palestinian terrorists.

The gesture, forbidden in Germany, was noticed by a police officer who accompanied the delegation to the monument, the newspaper added.

The 19-year-old security guard, who according to police is an Arab resident of the German capital of Berlin, faces a fine and up to three years in prison.

The terrorist attack at the Munich Olympics in 1972 was committed by members of a Palestinian terrorist group, killing 12 people, 11 of whom were members of the Israeli Olympic team, and one was a German police officer. Five of the eight terrorists were killed by the German special forces.