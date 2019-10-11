Security Heightened in Indian City of Mamallapuram Ahead of China-India Informal Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Security measures have been boosted in the port city of Mamallapuram in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu ahead of the informal China-India summit, which will be held from October 11-12, media reported Friday, citing government sources.

According to the source quoted by the Indian Times, the Indian Navy deployed ships in the city's waters to repel possible attacks from the sea if necessary. Security measures have also been strengthened in the area of the ancient Hindu temple in Mamallapuram, where the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. Additional police and military units have been deployed.

Following his visit to India, the Chinese leader will travel to Nepal, which will be Xi's first overseas tour after the 70th anniversary of the founding of China as well as his first visit to a landlocked country in the Himalayas in 23 years.

The Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui said earlier that the trip was designed to give a new impetus to the development of China's relationship with India, Nepal and South Asia as a whole, open up new opportunities for enhancing interconnection, trade and economic cooperation in the region, as well as to create a platform to strengthen mutual trust and friendship.

A source in the Indian Foreign Ministry has previously told Sputnik that the meeting would be exclusively informal, and therefore no statements or agreements based on its results should be expected. This is the second China-India summit of this kind, the first such meeting between the two leaders took place in April last year in Wahun, China, signaling a rare rapprochement between the Asian nations.