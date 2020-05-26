Security in Europe to Become More Costly If Open Skies Treaty Falls Apart - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Ensuring the common security in Europe will become more costly if the Open Skies Treaty breaks up, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"It would be hard to make up for this important channel for professional communication amid the deficit of the European platforms for dialogue on the military security.

Less openness means less trust, and, therefore, less security. And ensuring it will require other methods, more costly ones," the ministry said.

The ministry expressed hope that it could be avoided.