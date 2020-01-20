UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security In Libya, Sahel Region Interlinked - European Commission President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:40 AM

Security in Libya, Sahel Region Interlinked - European Commission President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Security in Libya and the African region of Sahel are interlinked, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin.

"Discussion with President @EmmanuelMacron at #BerlinConference on Libya: Security in Libya and Sahel are interlinked. The @EU_Commission is committed to continue its engagement security & development nexus together with all partners, especially G5 countries, African Union & UN," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

The conference on Libyan settlement was held on Sunday in Berlin, with representatives of Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union, the United Nations and other countries invited to attend.

France is conducting Operation Barkhan in the Sahel and Sahara, the goal of which is to stabilize the region and fight terrorism.

As part of this operation, France cooperates with Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad (G5 Sahel). According to the French Defense Ministry, approximately 4,500 troops are involved in the operation.

The Sahel ("edge" in Arabic) is a bio-geographic zone of Africa, adjacent to the Sahara from the south in the form of semi-deserts, gradually turning into semi-savannas. The outskirts of the world's largest desert stretches a few hundred kilometers wide from the coast of the Atlantic Ocean in the west to the Red Sea in the east. Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and Cape Verde are located on the territory of the Sahel in an area comparable to Western Europe.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Russia Europe Turkey Egypt Twitter France European Union Berlin Mali Burkina Faso Chad United States Senegal Cape Verde Gambia Libya Mauritania Niger Barkhan Sunday All From Arab

Recent Stories

UAE supports peace, development in Libya: Abdullah ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Secretary of State

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of European Cou ..

4 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED3.8 bn on rising confidence in ..

6 hours ago

Sharjahâ€™s social welfare law discussed

6 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Ethiopia&#039;s Minister o ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.