Security Incident Taking Place On Israeli-Lebanese Border Near Disputed Farmlands

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 08:11 PM

Security Incident Taking Place on Israeli-Lebanese Border Near Disputed Farmlands

A security incident is occurring on the Israeli-Lebanese border in the vicinity of the disputed lands of Shebaa farms, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene, adding that explosions and exchanges of gunfire were being heard

JERUSALEM/BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) A security incident is occurring on the Israeli-Lebanese border in the vicinity of the disputed lands of Shebaa farms, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene, adding that explosions and exchanges of gunfire were being heard.

A local source told Sputnik that Israel had been bombing the settlement of Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon for around half an hour.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have ordered residents of the border areas with Lebanon to remain at home and refrain from using any vehicles.

The forces also decided to close a number of main directions in the area, the statement read.

According to Lebanon's Al Jadeed tv broadcaster, the Hezbollah movement has targeted its military equipment on the territory of Shebaa farms.

A spokesman for the Israeli army confirmed to Sputnik that the border incident was still ongoing.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz is now holding talks with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi on the developments on the Lebanese border.

