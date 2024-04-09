Security Increased At Champions League Ties After Threat
Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 09:51 PM
Security will be reinforced at Champions League quarter-final matches on Tuesday and Wednesday after a communication outlet supporting the Islamic State group published threats against stadiums
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Security will be reinforced at Champions League quarter-final matches on Tuesday and Wednesday after a communication outlet supporting the Islamic State group published threats against stadiums.
European football's governing body UEFA said all four games in Paris, Madrid and London would go ahead despite the jihadist threat.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said security would be "considerably reinforced" when Paris Saint-Germain take on Barcelona in the first leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.
Darmanin said there had been "a clear threat publicly expressed by the Islamic State".
"The police, whom I spoke to very early this morning, have considerably reinforced the security measures," the minister told reporters.
PSG coach Luis Enrique said in his pre-match news conference: "I hope it is a thing we can control and that they are just threats and that nothing will happen."
A French source close to the issue told AFP: "IS has threatened the Champions League quarter-finals, not specifically in France, through one of its communication outlets."
Two games are taking place this week in Madrid -- Real Madrid host Manchester City on Tuesday, while Atletico Madrid face Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.
Pilar Alegria, speaking for the Spanish government, said more than 2,000 police would be deployed "to guarantee total security".
"We are going to have an exceptional deployment of security services, in line with the level of alert set out by the intelligence services," Francisco Martin Aguirre, the government's delegate for Madrid, said in a video message.
In London, where Arsenal take on Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said it was aware of the calls to target matches.
"However, I want to reassure the public that we have a robust policing plan in place for tonight's match and we continue to work closely alongside the club's security team to ensure that the match passes peacefully," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said.
UEFA said all the matches would be played.
"UEFA is aware of alleged terrorist threats made towards this week's UEFA Champions League matches and is closely liaising with the authorities at the respective venues," the statement said.
"All matches are planned to go ahead as scheduled with appropriate security arrangements in place."
The pro-IS channel that published the calls for violent attacks featured images of the Emirates Stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu and Metropolitano stadiums in Madrid, as well as the Parc des Princes in Paris.
Many European countries are on their highest possible terror warning level after Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on a concert venue in Moscow last month which killed more than 140 people.
Recent Stories
Stocks slide before US inflation, ECB meeting
Mohsin Naqvi for PCB-HEC nexus to promote college cricket
Special arrangements in hospitals during Eid days in Larkana
Commissioner reviews arrangements for Baisakhi fest, T20 matches, Eid
Eid-ul-Fitre tomorrow as Shawwal moon sighted in Pakistan
China, Russia set example for major-country relations: Wang Yi
President HCCI Visits Markets, expresses concerns over poor sanitation
Security measures in place for Eid-ul-Fitr in Bahawalnagar district
AJK President extends heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Muslim Ummah, expresses ..
Man shot injured while resisting robbery attempt
DIG Operations suspends officer during visit to PS Golra
Security beefed-up in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts on Eid
More Stories From World
-
China, Russia set example for major-country relations: Wang Yi2 hours ago
-
Simon Harris becomes Ireland's new prime minister3 hours ago
-
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election3 hours ago
-
Rubiales to testify on April 29 over Spain football graft scandal3 hours ago
-
Thousands still fleeing Sudan conflict daily, one year on: UN3 hours ago
-
Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead3 hours ago
-
Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead4 hours ago
-
De Minaur sees off Wawrinka after rain delay in Monte Carlo4 hours ago
-
Irish parliament votes in Simon Harris as new prime minister4 hours ago
-
US sent seized Iran weapons, ammo to Ukraine4 hours ago
-
Ukrainian artillery strike kills two in Russian border region4 hours ago
-
China, Russia say to strengthen cooperation in Lavrov visit5 hours ago