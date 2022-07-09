TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) The potential security issues in the case of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cannot be denied, the head of police in Nara Prefecture, Kazuo Ohashi, said on Saturday.

"There is no denying that there was a security issue there," the official said in a press conference.

According to Ohashi, the assassination was an act of "inexcusable barbarism," and it is necessary to investigate the case "in the most thorough way."