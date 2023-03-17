UrduPoint.com

Security Issues Priority For Crimea, Sevastopol - Putin

Security Issues Priority for Crimea, Sevastopol - Putin

Security issues are a priority for Crimea and Sevastopol, and everything will be done to stop all threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Security issues are a priority for Crimea and Sevastopol, and everything will be done to stop all threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"It is obvious that security issues are a priority for Crimea and Sevastopol, especially today.

And we will do everything to stop any threats," Putin said during a meeting on the social and economic development of Crimea and Sevastopol.

The president believes that all repair works of the Crimean Bridge, that was attacked on October 8, 2022, by Ukraine's intelligence services, will be completed on time.

