Security Law To Bolster Hong Kong's Legal System, Preserve Rights - Chinese Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 03:14 PM

The central authorities' national security legislation will only strengthen Hong Kong's legal system, while people's freedoms and interests of investors will remain unaffected, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The central authorities' national security legislation will only strengthen Hong Kong's legal system, while people's freedoms and interests of investors will remain unaffected, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik in an interview.

According to the diplomat, the draft legislation would target an "extremely small range of activities," namely those that endanger national security.

"[The planned legislation] does not affect the autonomy of Hong Kong, nor the rights and freedom of citizens of Hong Kong, nor legal rights and interests of foreign investors in Hong Kong. On the contrary, thanks to this decision by the National People's Congress of China, the legal system of Hong Kong will become better, the social system more stable, law-based governance more effective, and the business environment more favorable," Zhang said.

The ambassador said that the rise in violence from radical separatist forces and foreign interference against the backdrop of 2019 protests in Hong Kong "have caused grave harm to China's national security and created a huge threat to the stability and prosperity of Hong Kong and the implementation of the 'one country, two systems' policy.

"

"The Central government of China is adamant and resolute in protecting state sovereignty, security, and development interests, and decisively and adamantly oppose any foreign forces interfering in the affairs of Hong Kong. On such an important and fundamental issue, it is impossible to continue to back down and make concessions," Zhang stated.

In May, the Chinese parliament passed a resolution to develop the national security law that bans secessionist and subversive activity in Hong Kong. Supported by the Hong Kong leadership, the move has triggered a backlash from the local opposition and Western countries that express concerns about a possible infringement on civil rights. Washington, in particular, has threatened to revoke the city's favored trade status with the US.

