Security Measures Strengthened in Minsk Ahead of Planned Opposition Protest - Witnesses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The authorities in Minsk have enhanced security measures in the capital ahead of an opposition rally scheduled for Sunday, witnesses told Sputnik, adding that law enforcement officers and special vehicles are being deployed to the city center.

On Sunday, the Belarusian opposition traditionally intends to hold rallies in Minsk and other cities across the country, which are not sanctioned by the local authorities.

According to the witnesses, from the eastern outskirts of the city, where the bases of anti-riot police and internal troops are located, several convoys of military equipment, including armored vehicles, vehicles for transporting security personnel, paddy wagons, vehicles for transporting barbed wire, water cannons, left for the city center.

The patrolling of the city center has also been strengthened, as there are more traffic police crews along the central streets. On key squares of the Belarusian capital, such as the Independence Square, Oktyabrskaya Square, metal fences and a cordon of security forces are displayed.

A Sputnik correspondent also reported disruptions with mobile internet access in Minsk. In particular, the country's telecommunications providers A1 and MTS are experiencing problems with the data transmission service.

Meanwhile, the Minsk metro said that 10 stations would be closed from 11:55 local time (08:55 GMT) due to the opposition rally.