Security Measures Strengthened In Sudanese Capital Amid Expected Demonstrations
Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:20 PM
KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Security measures have been strengthened in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, amid expected demonstrations against the military authorities, Sputnik corresponded said on Tuesday.
An increased presence of representatives of the security forces is observed on the roads leading towards the Republican Palace in the center of Khartoum.