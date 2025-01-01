Open Menu

Security Oasis Exhibition Highlights Advancements In Kingdom's Security Landscape

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Al-Sayahid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Interior's Security Oasis exhibition, part of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, has showcased the development of the security sector across the Kingdom, involving 14 Ministry of Interior sectors to demonstrate their impact on citizens and residents by providing security, tranquility, and essential services for daily life.

The exhibition began with a reception tent, adorned with historical weapons, setting the stage for a journey through the Kingdom's security sectors and regional diversity. Pavilions representing each region highlighted their unique features, agricultural products, and cultural heritage, offering visitors a glimpse into the Kingdom's rich tapestry.

Visitors at the Security Oasis exhibition enjoyed an educational and cultural experience through exhibits from various participating entities, exploring different regions of the Kingdom and discovering treasures, natural resources, and heritage.

The exhibition offered a range of services from the Ministry of Interior's sectors, including artificial intelligence applications for environmental conservation, public safety, Hajj support, and enhanced security services through the Absher Platform and the Unified Security Operations Centers (911). Additionally, services covered civil affairs, passports, public security, medical and emergency assistance, and drug awareness.

Moreover, the exhibition presented informative sessions on regulations, social media security, camel culture, the Year of the Camel, and camel-related products. Visitors also participated in supervised shooting activities and watched military demonstrations, musical performances, equestrian shows, and traditional folk performances.

