Security Of Belarus And Russia Requires More Attention - Lukashenko

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Security of Belarus and Russia Requires More Attention - Lukashenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Security of Belarus and Russia requires more attention in current conditions, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St.Petersburg.

"The main thing, as I see now, and you too, is the security of our states. All attention should be paid to this ... we see that we did the right thing in due time, paying attention to the defense of our states and security," Lukashenko said.

A part of the meeting was broadcast on the Vesti.ru website.

