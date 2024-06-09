Open Menu

Security Of Country, Pilgrims, Holy Sites A Red Line: Chairman Hajj Security Committee

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Security of country, pilgrims, holy sites a red line: Chairman Hajj Security Committee

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Director of Public Security and Chairman of the Hajj Security Committee, Lieutenant-General Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Bassami emphasized that the security of the country, pilgrims, and holy sites is a red line, stressing that safeguarding the safety and security of pilgrims while they perform their Hajj rituals until they return to their home countries is a top priority for the Hajj security forces.

While addressing a press conference for the commanders of the Hajj security forces 1445-2024 at the Unified Security Operations Center (911) here yesterday, he added that preventing violators of Hajj regulations and those who have not obtained Hajj permits is central to this endeavor.

He noted that the security authorities in various regions of the Kingdom are monitoring misleading advertisements aimed at defrauding those wishing to perform Hajj through irregular Hajj offices or those who claim to perform Hajj on behalf of others.

He stated that all caught in violation of Hajj regulations will be arrested and referred to the competent authorities for necessary proceedings.

Additionally, security forces will arrest transporters of violators of Hajj regulations who lack permits and will hand them over to the ad hoc administrative committees of the General Directorate of Passports to apply penalties against them.

He highlighted that one of the tasks and responsibilities of the Hajj security forces is to intensify the field security presence to accelerate the monitoring of all types of security cases and observations, respond swiftly with appropriate measures, prevent crime, combat pickpocketing, and address any negative phenomena that affect the security and safety of pilgrims at the Grand Mosque.

Lt. Gen. Al-Bassami indicated that Public Security has seized 140 fake Hajj campaigns and 64 carriers violating Hajj regulations, in addition to returning 97,664 violating vehicles and 171,587 non-residents of Makkah.

Furthermore, they have apprehended 4,032 violators of Hajj regulations and instructions (Hajj without a permit) and 6,105 violators of residency, work, and border security regulations, while holders of visit visas for the purpose of Hajj number 153,998.

Related Topics

Hajj Visit Vehicles Makkah Border Mosque All Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

14 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

14 hours ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

14 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

14 hours ago
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

14 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

14 hours ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

14 hours ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

14 hours ago
 Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

14 hours ago
 Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visi ..

Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD

14 hours ago

More Stories From World