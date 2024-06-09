Security Of Country, Pilgrims, Holy Sites A Red Line: Chairman Hajj Security Committee
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Director of Public Security and Chairman of the Hajj Security Committee, Lieutenant-General Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Bassami emphasized that the security of the country, pilgrims, and holy sites is a red line, stressing that safeguarding the safety and security of pilgrims while they perform their Hajj rituals until they return to their home countries is a top priority for the Hajj security forces.
While addressing a press conference for the commanders of the Hajj security forces 1445-2024 at the Unified Security Operations Center (911) here yesterday, he added that preventing violators of Hajj regulations and those who have not obtained Hajj permits is central to this endeavor.
He noted that the security authorities in various regions of the Kingdom are monitoring misleading advertisements aimed at defrauding those wishing to perform Hajj through irregular Hajj offices or those who claim to perform Hajj on behalf of others.
He stated that all caught in violation of Hajj regulations will be arrested and referred to the competent authorities for necessary proceedings.
Additionally, security forces will arrest transporters of violators of Hajj regulations who lack permits and will hand them over to the ad hoc administrative committees of the General Directorate of Passports to apply penalties against them.
He highlighted that one of the tasks and responsibilities of the Hajj security forces is to intensify the field security presence to accelerate the monitoring of all types of security cases and observations, respond swiftly with appropriate measures, prevent crime, combat pickpocketing, and address any negative phenomena that affect the security and safety of pilgrims at the Grand Mosque.
Lt. Gen. Al-Bassami indicated that Public Security has seized 140 fake Hajj campaigns and 64 carriers violating Hajj regulations, in addition to returning 97,664 violating vehicles and 171,587 non-residents of Makkah.
Furthermore, they have apprehended 4,032 violators of Hajj regulations and instructions (Hajj without a permit) and 6,105 violators of residency, work, and border security regulations, while holders of visit visas for the purpose of Hajj number 153,998.
