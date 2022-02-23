(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Security of the Mariupol city in the Kiev-controlled Donbas region will be strengthened, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

"Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko held a conference call with the heads of regional state administrations and mayors on the introduction of a state of emergency throughout Ukraine, except for the Donetsk and Luansk regions, where the Joint Forces Operation is underway .

.. In addition, the meeting participants discussed in detail the action plans in various situations, the organization of the work of medical institutions, the actions of the military-civilian administrations of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the local authorities of Mariupol, the security of which will be strengthened," the office said in a statement.