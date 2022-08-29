(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Clashes erupted between Iraqi security officers and followers of Iraqi influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr in the Republican Palace of Baghdad on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Hundreds of protesters broke into Baghdad's green zone shortly after the cleric announced his retirement from politics.

Sadr's followers also broke into the Republical Palace where the government's headquarters are located.

Clashes are ongoing in the corridors of the palace, according to the correspondent.