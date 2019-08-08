Security Officers Leaving Village Where House of Ex-Kyrgyz President Located - Supporter

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) All security officials have left the village of Koy Tash, where the residence of former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev is located, in the wake of violent clashes between the law enforcement and the supporters of the former head of state, a representative of the headquarters of Atambayev's supporters told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Police and special operations forces ” they have all left Koy Tash," the representative said.

On Wednesday, special-purpose police units stormed Atambayev's residence in Koy Tash, located 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Bishkek, in order to detain the ex-president, who has been refusing to obey subpoena on corruption suspicions. Atambayev's supporters repulsed the assault, preventing the ex-president from being captured. One security officer was killed and 43 people were injured in the clashes.

The State Committee for National Security told Sputnik it believed the special operations officer had been shot with a sniper riffle.

"The bullet fired from the house area presumably from a sniper riffle, struck vital organs of a special operations forces member," the committee said.

Meanwhile, the supporters of Atambayev captured several other members of the security forces.

Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov said that the security officers held hostage will be released later on Thursday.

A parliamentary committee has concluded that Atambayev, who served as the president of Kyrgyzstan from December 2011 to November 2017, has been implicated in abuse of power, corruption, forgery, and other crimes. Atambayev himself has refuted all accusations and accused the security officers of attacking their compatriots.