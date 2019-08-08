UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Officers Leaving Village Where House Of Ex-Kyrgyz President Located - Supporter

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 07:00 AM

Security Officers Leaving Village Where House of Ex-Kyrgyz President Located - Supporter

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) All security officials have left the village of Koy Tash, where the residence of former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev is located, in the wake of violent clashes between the law enforcement and the supporters of the former head of state, a representative of the headquarters of Atambayev's supporters told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Police and special operations forces ” they have all left Koy Tash," the representative said.

On Wednesday, special-purpose police units stormed Atambayev's residence in Koy Tash, located 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Bishkek, in order to detain the ex-president, who has been refusing to obey subpoena on corruption suspicions. Atambayev's supporters repulsed the assault, preventing the ex-president from being captured. One security officer was killed and 43 people were injured in the clashes.

The State Committee for National Security told Sputnik it believed the special operations officer had been shot with a sniper riffle.

"The bullet fired from the house area presumably from a sniper riffle, struck vital organs of a special operations forces member," the committee said.

Meanwhile, the supporters of Atambayev captured several other members of the security forces.

Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov said that the security officers held hostage will be released later on Thursday.

A parliamentary committee has concluded that Atambayev, who served as the president of Kyrgyzstan from December 2011 to November 2017, has been implicated in abuse of power, corruption, forgery, and other crimes. Atambayev himself has refuted all accusations and accused the security officers of attacking their compatriots.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Police Interior Minister Bishkek Kyrgyzstan November December 2017 All From

Recent Stories

DarkMatter and Khalifa University Launch CyberSecu ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed sends condolences on death of f ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

8 hours ago

Germany Warns New Israeli Homes in West Bank Under ..

6 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Emirati delegation

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.