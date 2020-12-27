KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) A local director of national security was killed in Afghanistan's southern Helmand Province in a roadside bomb explosion on Saturday, local authorities said.

The blast occurred at around 7 p.m. (15:00 GMT) on Saturday in Helmand's Nawa district.

The head of Nawa district's national directorate of security and at least one soldier were killed in the explosion.

The Afghan Defense Ministry said on Saturday that as many as 66 militants had been killed and 18 others sustained injuries in a series of Afghan Air Force (AAF) strikes in the country's Helmand and Kandahar provinces.

According to the military, the AAF strikes killed four Al-Qaeda (terrorist group, banned in Russia) and 26 Taliban fighters, and injured six others in Helmand's Nawa district over the past two days. Another seven insurgents, who were plotting an attack on the Afghan security forces, were neutralized in the province's Nad-e-Ali district on Friday.