Security Operation in Eastern Afghanistan Kills 3 Civilians - Activist

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) A security operation against the Taliban in the Alingar district of the eastern Laghman province killed three civilians overnight, a local civic activist told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Last night special 01 units launched an operation in the Kaltaki area of Alingar district that killed three civilians and injured four others," Sangar Niazi said.

A spokesman for the region's governor denied this, saying those killed were Taliban militants.

"We launched operations last night and the Taliban suffered casualties," Asadullah Dawlatzai told Sputnik.

Dawlatzai added that an investigation was underway to identify the casualties.