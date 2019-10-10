UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Operation In Eastern Afghanistan Kills 3 Civilians - Activist

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:08 PM

Security Operation in Eastern Afghanistan Kills 3 Civilians - Activist

A security operation against the Taliban in the Alingar district of the eastern Laghman province killed three civilians overnight, a local civic activist told Sputnik on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) A security operation against the Taliban in the Alingar district of the eastern Laghman province killed three civilians overnight, a local civic activist told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Last night special 01 units launched an operation in the Kaltaki area of Alingar district that killed three civilians and injured four others," Sangar Niazi said.

A spokesman for the region's governor denied this, saying those killed were Taliban militants.

"We launched operations last night and the Taliban suffered casualties," Asadullah Dawlatzai told Sputnik.

Dawlatzai added that an investigation was underway to identify the casualties.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Militants Governor Sangar

Recent Stories

PML-N moves separate plea to ECP seeking investiga ..

5 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance to expand scope of excise tax ..

27 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah dubbed &#039;Gulf Tourism Capital&# ..

41 minutes ago

MQM Chief charged, arrested over terrorism charges ..

46 minutes ago

Lootah lights the way for a brighter future; suppo ..

48 minutes ago

Rashid Latif advises struggling Sarfaraz to take r ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.