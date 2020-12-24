UrduPoint.com
Security Operation In Idlib Ended Attacks On Russian Base In Syria - Russian Military

Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) A security operation conducted by Russian and Syrian troops in the troubled Idlib province in early 2020 ended militant attacks on the Russian base in Latakia, the Russian chief of staff said Thursday.

Army Gen.

Valery Gerasimov told foreign attaches that the offensive was launched in response to the "routine shelling of peaceful settlements and attacks on government troops and Russian military assets by terrorists."

"As a result, [the operation] restored the government's control over a large portion of the country and created conditions for stopping further attacks on the Hmeimim air base and the city of Aleppo," he added.

The operation allowed the Syrian government to reclaim the M5 highway, which is the country's most important road link between the north and the south, moving it one step closer to restoring stability.

