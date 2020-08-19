UrduPoint.com
Security Patrols Around Russia's Consulate In New York Increased - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:00 AM

Security Patrols Around Russia's Consulate in New York Increased - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Security patrols around Russia's consulate general in New York have been increased after an incident involving a man who had been throwing rocks at the building for a few days, a State Department official told Sputnik.

"US law enforcement partners in New York have increased security patrols around the location of the diplomatic facility affected by this incident," the official said.

Earlier, the consulate general said an unknown man had been throwing stones at cars and the building of the Russian diplomatic mission on August 10-16. The police detained the violator on the first day, and then released him, and he continued to throw rocks, the consulate said.

