Security post attacked in northern Ivory Coast

Kafolo: A security post near Ivory Coast's northern border with militants-torn Burkina Faso was attacked overnight, a security official said, and a resident said two people were killed.

The attack occurred at around 1.00 am at Kafolo, the official said, adding that further details were unclear.