Security Post Attacked In Northern Ivory Coast
Mon 29th March 2021
Kafolo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :A security post near Ivory Coast's northern border with militants-torn Burkina Faso was attacked overnight, a security official said, and a resident said two people were killed.
The attack occurred at around 1.00 am at Kafolo, the official said, adding that further details were unclear.