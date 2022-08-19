UrduPoint.com

Security Problem 'Will Be Solved' If Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Demilitarized - UN Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Security Problem 'Will Be Solved' if Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Demilitarized - UN Chief

The security problem stemming from the attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) would be resolved is the area around the facility is demilitarized as the United Nations proposes, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The security problem stemming from the attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) would be resolved is the area around the facility is demilitarized as the United Nations proposes, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday.

"What is true is that if it is demilitarized as we propose... the problem will be solved " Guterres said during a press conference in Odesa.

Guterres also said that the electricity produced by the ZNPP is Ukrainian electricity and it is necessary to help satisfy the energy needs of the country, especially during winter.

The ZNPP, which is under control of the Russian military, has been under continuous artillery attacks by Ukrainian troops. The attacks pose a great threat of damaging the plant and creating dangerous levels of radiation.

Guterres is visiting Odesa to check on the results of the United Nations- and Turkey-brokered Black Sea Initiative for exports of Ukrainian and Russian grain from three Ukrainian ports.

The UN chief will visit the the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul on Saturday - the body that oversees the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative.

Related Topics

United Nations Electricity Exports Russia Nuclear Visit Istanbul From

Recent Stories

Myanmar junta chief says military open to negotiat ..

Myanmar junta chief says military open to negotiations with Suu Kyi after her tr ..

1 minute ago
 EU backs new monkeypox jab method to stretch suppl ..

EU backs new monkeypox jab method to stretch supply

1 minute ago
 Policemen welfare among top priorities: IGP

Policemen welfare among top priorities: IGP

1 minute ago
 Balochistan govt taking measures to promote sports ..

Balochistan govt taking measures to promote sports activities: Khalil George

1 minute ago
 PCGA demands compensation for rain-affected cotton ..

PCGA demands compensation for rain-affected cotton growers

4 minutes ago
 Chinese President Planning to Meet With Putin at S ..

Chinese President Planning to Meet With Putin at SCO Summit in September - Repor ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.