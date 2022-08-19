Security Problem 'Will Be Solved' if Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Demilitarized - UN Chief

The security problem stemming from the attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) would be resolved is the area around the facility is demilitarized as the United Nations proposes, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday

"What is true is that if it is demilitarized as we propose... the problem will be solved " Guterres said during a press conference in Odesa.

Guterres also said that the electricity produced by the ZNPP is Ukrainian electricity and it is necessary to help satisfy the energy needs of the country, especially during winter.

The ZNPP, which is under control of the Russian military, has been under continuous artillery attacks by Ukrainian troops. The attacks pose a great threat of damaging the plant and creating dangerous levels of radiation.

Guterres is visiting Odesa to check on the results of the United Nations- and Turkey-brokered Black Sea Initiative for exports of Ukrainian and Russian grain from three Ukrainian ports.

The UN chief will visit the the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul on Saturday - the body that oversees the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative.