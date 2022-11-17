Security Service of Ukraine Puts Chechnya Head Kadyrov on Wanted List

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has put the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, on a wanted list, according to the SBU database.

In line with the document, Kadyrov is accused under two articles, including "waging an aggressive war or aggressive military operations," which stipulates 10 to 15 years in prison under the Ukrainian Criminal Code.

Kadyrov is not the first Russian politician wanted by the SBU. Earlier, the service put on its wanted list Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who are accused of encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as a number of other members of the Russian Security Council and Russian military leaders.