Security Situation In Afghanistan Clearly Not Going In Right Direction - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The US defense chief believes the security situation in Afghanistan is moving in the wrong direction but that the government forces are capable of holding back the Taliban onslaught, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

"The [US Defense] Secretary [Lloyd Austin] shares the concern of the international community about the security situation in Afghanistan, which is clearly not going in the right direction," Kirby said at a press briefing. "The Secretary continues to believe that the Afghan forces have the capability, they have the capacity to make a big difference on the battlefield."

