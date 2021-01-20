Security Situation in CAR Fragile After Deadly Attack on UN Peacekeepers - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The security situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) remained fragile on Tuesday, following the attack a day before in which two UN peacekeepers were killed, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Monday, two peacekeepers from Gabon and Morocco, serving with the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic, were ambushed and killed in Bangassou, Mbomou prefecture, by the alleged Coalition of Patriots for Change combatants.

"Today, the peacekeeping mission on the ground is telling us that the security situation remains fragile throughout the country," Dujarric said. "Peacekeepers continue to maintain a robust posture to ensure the protection of civilians.

"

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Monday's attack on peacekeepers and called on all car parties to immediately end hostilities and engage in dialogue.

Earlier this month, two other UN peacekeepers were killed and more injured in the CAR in two separate incidents. The situation in the country has deteriorated in the run-up to the December 27 election. Back then, incumbent President Faustin Archange Touadera accused his main rival and predecessor, Francois Bozize, of plotting a coup and militias march on the capital Bangui.

The top CAR court barred Bozize, backed by the Coalition of Patriots for Change, from running on "morality grounds." Touadera won a second term, but the outcome still needs to be certified by the constitutional court.