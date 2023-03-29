Security Situation in Europe Worse Than at Height of Cold War - Russian Delegation to OSCE

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The security situation in Europe has become even worse than at the height of the Cold War in the 20th century, Julia Zhdanova, a member of the Russian mission to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), said on Wednesday.

"It is obvious (for everyone) that the security situation in Europe has become worse than at the height of the Cold War. The military activity of the NATO nuclear bloc has acquired the most aggressive direction," Zhdanova said at the 1041st plenary meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation.

Transatlantic elites know that they are increasing the risks of relocating the conflict from Ukraine to Europe, up to clashes of nuclear powers, the mission member said, noting that further arms supplies to Kiev will not bring the West a turning point on the battlefield, but they are guaranteed to prolong the conflict.

Russia is ready for any development of the situation and will defend the interests of national security by all necessary means, she added.