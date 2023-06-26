Open Menu

Security Situation In Tripoli Improved, Life Back To Normal - Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Security Situation in Tripoli Improved, Life Back to Normal - Russian Ambassador

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The security situation in the Libyan capital of Tripoli is fundamentally different from the time of the civil conflict, life is returning to normalcy, newly appointed Russian Ambassador to Libya Aydar Aganin told Sputnik.

"The security situation in the Libyan capital is fundamentally different from the time of the civil conflict. Life is returning to its normal course. This also applies to the stay of foreign diplomats," Aganin said in his first interview since assuming position.

In recent months, many embassies have resumed their work in Tripoli and ambassadors have returned, Aganin added.

