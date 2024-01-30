Security staff to strike at major German airports

Security staff at major German airports will go on strike on Thursday to push for higher wages, their union said, the latest industrial action to hit Europe's top economy

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Security staff at major German airports will go on strike on Thursday to push for higher wages, their union said, the latest industrial action to hit Europe's top economy.

Staff will walk out at Frankfurt, Germany's biggest airport, as well as Berlin and nine other airports across the country, the Verdi union announced.

No agreement has been reached with management on salaries after three rounds of talks, according to a statement from the union, which represents around 25,000 employees.

The union is seeking 2.80 Euros ($3) more per hour as well as increases to other allowances to help staff combat inflation, which has risen sharply since last year.

"Our aim is to compensate for employees' loss of purchasing power," said Wolfgang Pieper from Verdi.

"The work of aviation security staff must remain financially attractive in order to attract and retain urgently needed skilled labour."

So far, employers had offered salary increases of four percent in 2024, and three percent in 2025. But Pieper said this was "completely inadequate".

Negotiations will continue next week.

Germany has been hit by a wave of strikes in recent weeks.

Last week, train drivers staged a five-day walkout, their longest ever and the fourth time they have gone on strike since November.

Verdi has called a public transport strike across the country for Friday, which will bring buses, trams and underground services to a standstill.