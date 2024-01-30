Open Menu

Security Staff To Strike At Major German Airports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 09:46 PM

Security staff to strike at major German airports

Security staff at major German airports will go on strike on Thursday to push for higher wages, their union said, the latest industrial action to hit Europe's top economy

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Security staff at major German airports will go on strike on Thursday to push for higher wages, their union said, the latest industrial action to hit Europe's top economy.

Staff will walk out at Frankfurt, Germany's biggest airport, as well as Berlin and nine other airports across the country, the Verdi union announced.

No agreement has been reached with management on salaries after three rounds of talks, according to a statement from the union, which represents around 25,000 employees.

The union is seeking 2.80 Euros ($3) more per hour as well as increases to other allowances to help staff combat inflation, which has risen sharply since last year.

"Our aim is to compensate for employees' loss of purchasing power," said Wolfgang Pieper from Verdi.

"The work of aviation security staff must remain financially attractive in order to attract and retain urgently needed skilled labour."

So far, employers had offered salary increases of four percent in 2024, and three percent in 2025. But Pieper said this was "completely inadequate".

Negotiations will continue next week.

Germany has been hit by a wave of strikes in recent weeks.

Last week, train drivers staged a five-day walkout, their longest ever and the fourth time they have gone on strike since November.

Verdi has called a public transport strike across the country for Friday, which will bring buses, trams and underground services to a standstill.

Related Topics

Europe German Germany Frankfurt Berlin November From Agreement Top Airport Labour

Recent Stories

Two inspectors of Anti-Encroachment Cell suspended

Two inspectors of Anti-Encroachment Cell suspended

30 minutes ago
 Shehbaz promises diverse development projects for ..

Shehbaz promises diverse development projects for Lahore upon returning to power

30 minutes ago
 May-9 cases: ATC grants permission to investigate ..

May-9 cases: ATC grants permission to investigate Fawad Chaudhry in jail

30 minutes ago
 AJK President condoles demise of Surraya Khurshid

AJK President condoles demise of Surraya Khurshid

30 minutes ago
 Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case

Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case

40 minutes ago
 ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,offi ..

ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,officials in KPK

38 minutes ago
Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campa ..

Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campaign in NA-249 Karachi

38 minutes ago
 Election campaign in full swing at NA-145

Election campaign in full swing at NA-145

38 minutes ago
 ECP seeks report from Chief Secretary, IG regardin ..

ECP seeks report from Chief Secretary, IG regarding Sibi blast

38 minutes ago
 MQM-P announces support for GDA candidates in Sang ..

MQM-P announces support for GDA candidates in Sanghar

38 minutes ago
 UPS says it will cut 12,000 jobs, closes challengi ..

UPS says it will cut 12,000 jobs, closes challenging year

38 minutes ago
 Sardar Yousuf vows to continue work for developmen ..

Sardar Yousuf vows to continue work for development, welfare of people

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World