Security Threat Around Kabul Airport 'Regarded As Credible, As Imminent' - US Ambassador
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:40 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The United States views the security threat around Kabul airport as credible and imminent, acting US ambassador in Afghanistan Ross Wilson told ABC on Thursday.
"[The threat] was clearly regarded as credible, as imminent, as compelling," he said. "Our intention was to urge Americans and frankly others not to come to the airport."