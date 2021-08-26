UrduPoint.com

Security Threat Around Kabul Airport 'Regarded As Credible, As Imminent' - US Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Security Threat Around Kabul Airport 'Regarded as Credible, as Imminent' - US Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The United States views the security threat around Kabul airport as credible and imminent, acting US ambassador in Afghanistan Ross Wilson told ABC on Thursday.

"[The threat] was clearly regarded as credible, as imminent, as compelling," he said. "Our intention was to urge Americans and frankly others not to come to the airport."

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul United States Airport

Recent Stories

SECDMT updates precautionary measures for economic ..

SECDMT updates precautionary measures for economic establishments

15 minutes ago
 Showcasing of Youth Leadership on Campuses

Showcasing of Youth Leadership on Campuses

21 minutes ago
 Nadia Jamil to tour northern areas on motor bike

Nadia Jamil to tour northern areas on motor bike

29 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

30 minutes ago
 OIC’s General Secretariat Condemns Attack on Mil ..

OIC’s General Secretariat Condemns Attack on Military Outpost in Niger

33 minutes ago
 With 3,000 Units Sold, realme C25s Makes a Spectac ..

With 3,000 Units Sold, realme C25s Makes a Spectacular Debut in Pakistan

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.