Security Tightened In New Delhi After Blast Near Israeli Embassy - Sources
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 07:10 PM
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Security was tightened at all important buildings in New Delhi and airports were put on high alert on Friday, shortly after a blast near the Israeli embassy, Interior Ministry Sources told Sputnik.
Initial media reports suggested nobody was injured in the explosion, there was just some damage to nearby cars.