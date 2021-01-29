UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Tightened In New Delhi After Blast Near Israeli Embassy - Sources

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Security Tightened in New Delhi After Blast Near Israeli Embassy - Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Security was tightened at all important buildings in New Delhi and airports were put on high alert on Friday, shortly after a blast near the Israeli embassy, Interior Ministry Sources told Sputnik.

Initial media reports suggested nobody was injured in the explosion, there was just some damage to nearby cars.

Related Topics

Injured Interior Ministry Alert New Delhi Media All

Recent Stories

Debrief Of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise ..

39 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards offers members more flexibility ..

44 minutes ago

Ufone marks two decades of being all about U

47 minutes ago

Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: India media

1 hour ago

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

1 hour ago

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.