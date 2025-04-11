Open Menu

SEF Launches SEF Arena

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 01:10 PM

SEF launches SEF Arena

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) on Friday launched SEF Arena, the world's largest gaming and esports zone, located in Boulevard Riyadh City.

A press conference announcing the launch of SEF Arena was held with the presence of the CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation Turki Alfawzan, the Chief Strategy Officer, Maha Aloufi, and the Esports Executive Director, Meshal Alqabbani.

Alfawzan underscored the significance of SEF Arena's launch as a landmark event in the local history of gaming and esports.

He stated that it will serve as a global showcase for the potential and talent of Saudi youth in this arena and inspire future players, developers, creators, and investors.

SEF Arena stands out with its advanced design and infrastructure. Equipped with cutting-edge technologies and top-tier facilities, it caters to gaming and esports enthusiasts at the highest level. Its flexible design allows it to serve as a versatile multi-activity zone for sporting, entertainment, and other events.

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

7 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

8 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

10 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

10 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

11 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

11 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

11 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

11 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

12 hours ago

More Stories From World