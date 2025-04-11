SEF launches SEF Arena

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) on Friday launched SEF Arena, the world's largest gaming and esports zone, located in Boulevard Riyadh City.

A press conference announcing the launch of SEF Arena was held with the presence of the CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation Turki Alfawzan, the Chief Strategy Officer, Maha Aloufi, and the Esports Executive Director, Meshal Alqabbani.

Alfawzan underscored the significance of SEF Arena's launch as a landmark event in the local history of gaming and esports.

He stated that it will serve as a global showcase for the potential and talent of Saudi youth in this arena and inspire future players, developers, creators, and investors.

SEF Arena stands out with its advanced design and infrastructure. Equipped with cutting-edge technologies and top-tier facilities, it caters to gaming and esports enthusiasts at the highest level. Its flexible design allows it to serve as a versatile multi-activity zone for sporting, entertainment, and other events.