Sefcovic Sees No Obstacles To Next Round Of EU-Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 10:49 PM

Sefcovic Sees No Obstacles to Next Round of EU-Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks

Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice-president in charge of the Energy Union, told RIA Novosti that he saw no obstacles for holding another round of trilateral EU-Russia-Ukraine ministerial talks on Russian gas transit through Ukraine

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice-president in charge of the Energy Union, told RIA Novosti that he saw no obstacles for holding another round of trilateral EU-Russia-Ukraine ministerial talks on Russian gas transit through Ukraine.

When asked what hinders the prospects for the next round of the trilateral talks, Sefcovic said he saw no such obstacles. He, however, stressed that those were Russia and Ukraine that should determine the date.

On Thursday, Sefcovic is scheduled to meet with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak in Moscow to discuss prospects for further trilateral gas talks.

